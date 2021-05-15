Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.70 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ISP. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.40 ($2.82) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €2.40 ($2.82) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.85 ($2.18) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays set a €2.80 ($3.29) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intesa Sanpaolo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €2.54 ($2.99).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 12-month high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

