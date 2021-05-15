Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IPI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $11.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.90.

Shares of NYSE IPI opened at $26.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Intrepid Potash has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $59.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Intrepid Potash by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Intrepid Potash by 17.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

