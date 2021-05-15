Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.30 Million

Analysts expect that Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) will announce sales of $4.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intrusion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.37 million. Intrusion reported sales of $1.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 159%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full year sales of $19.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.02 million to $21.46 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $51.93 million, with estimates ranging from $47.01 million to $56.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 179.98% and a negative net margin of 30.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTZ. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Intrusion in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Intrusion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Intrusion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $331,125.00. Also, Director Dale Booth purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $112,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,305 in the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTZ. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intrusion in the fourth quarter worth $5,582,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Intrusion in the fourth quarter worth $5,386,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intrusion in the fourth quarter worth $2,841,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Intrusion in the first quarter worth $3,392,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Intrusion by 965.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 78,467 shares during the last quarter.

INTZ traded up $1.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,100. Intrusion has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.95 million, a P/E ratio of -63.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

