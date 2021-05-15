Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Earns “Neutral” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $30.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intrusion’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Intrusion from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrusion from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Intrusion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Intrusion alerts:

INTZ opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Intrusion has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.95 million, a PE ratio of -63.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 179.98% and a negative net margin of 30.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Intrusion will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dale Booth bought 4,800 shares of Intrusion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $112,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,050 shares in the company, valued at $283,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total transaction of $296,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,565,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,307,707.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,305. Company insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Intrusion by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Intrusion during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Intrusion during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Intrusion during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.