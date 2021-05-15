Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Intuit in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Intuit’s Q3 2022 earnings at $7.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.91.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $417.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.26 billion, a PE ratio of 56.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $271.54 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $403.08 and a 200-day moving average of $380.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,725,000. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 20.0% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,672,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 30.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.9% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 28.1% during the first quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

