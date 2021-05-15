Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 210 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY reduced its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Anthem were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,091,000 after acquiring an additional 244,712 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,490,000 after acquiring an additional 381,247 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Anthem by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,986,000 after acquiring an additional 14,556 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $866,682,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,237,000 after acquiring an additional 541,603 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANTM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $393.65.

Anthem stock opened at $393.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $406.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.25%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

