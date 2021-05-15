Inverness Counsel LLC NY Sells 3,254 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.0% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $73,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after purchasing an additional 427,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,278.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,242.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,958.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,339.00 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

