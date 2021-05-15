Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

RSP stock opened at $150.29 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $89.65 and a twelve month high of $152.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.01.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

