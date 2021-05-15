Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Acquired by Madrona Financial Services LLC

Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 12.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,198 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF makes up 3.0% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRP. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 98,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $26.07 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.78.

