Investors Buy Large Volume of PolarityTE Call Options (NASDAQ:PTE)

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 19,086 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 690% compared to the average volume of 2,415 call options.

PolarityTE stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. PolarityTE has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.29.

Get PolarityTE alerts:

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 169.92% and a negative net margin of 674.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PolarityTE will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total value of $26,686.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,639.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTE. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 50,461 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 116,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,147,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 705,588 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 554,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 52,215 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolarityTE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for PolarityTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolarityTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.