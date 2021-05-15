Investors Purchase Large Volume of BurgerFi International Put Options (NASDAQ:BFI)

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 743 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,061% compared to the typical daily volume of 64 put options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in BurgerFi International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,166,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in BurgerFi International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pacific Global Investment Management CO bought a new position in BurgerFi International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in BurgerFi International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in BurgerFi International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BFI opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BurgerFi International has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $19.92. The firm has a market cap of $176.73 million, a P/E ratio of -58.12 and a beta of 0.19.

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. It has approximately 125 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc in December 2020.

