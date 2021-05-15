IoTeX (IOTX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $24.34 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for about $0.0435 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $419.68 million and $24.34 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IoTeX has traded down 18.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 coins. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

