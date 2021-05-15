IQE (LON:IQE) Price Target Cut to GBX 55 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

IQE (LON:IQE) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IQE. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of IQE from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of IQE in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. IQE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 81 ($1.06).

LON:IQE traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 49.90 ($0.65). 3,565,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,739,463. The stock has a market capitalization of £399.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.75. IQE has a 52-week low of GBX 0.62 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 91.94 ($1.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 59.17 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 68.28.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in electronic devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

