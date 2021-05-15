iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $18.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IQ. UBS Group cut shares of iQIYI from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC cut shares of iQIYI from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iQIYI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of iQIYI from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Get iQIYI alerts:

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average of $21.11. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $12.14 and a 52 week high of $28.97.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($1.72). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that iQIYI will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in iQIYI by 28.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.