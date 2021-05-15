iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.36

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.36 and last traded at $12.58, with a volume of 522903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised iQIYI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.11.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

