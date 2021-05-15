iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.95 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) will announce earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.76). iRhythm Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.75) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full year earnings of ($3.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to ($2.74). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.98) to ($2.27). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover iRhythm Technologies.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price (down previously from $288.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,911,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 84.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 520.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after purchasing an additional 23,224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC traded up $4.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.31. 1,045,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,431. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -42.57 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.62 and a 200 day moving average of $177.58. iRhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $70.35 and a 52-week high of $286.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.46.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRhythm Technologies (IRTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.