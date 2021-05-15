IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IRIDEX Corporation is the leading worldwide provider of semiconductor-based laser systems used to treat eye diseases in ophthalmology and skin lesions in dermatology. The products are sold in the United States predominantly through a direct sales force and internationally through independent distributors. The company markets the products using three brand names: IRIS Medical to the ophthalmology market, IRIDERM to the dermatology market, and Light Solutions to the research market. “

Separately, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of IRIDEX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of IRIX stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,431. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $117.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.20. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in IRIDEX by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 21,917 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in IRIDEX during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in IRIDEX by 20.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IRIDEX by 82.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 43,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

