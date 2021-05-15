iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Financial Partners Group Inc’s 3rd Largest Position

Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 241,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 4.9% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Montis Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 257,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,857,000 after acquiring an additional 13,763 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 155,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 101.9% during the first quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 36,909 shares during the period. Schiavi & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 1,535,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,658,000 after buying an additional 77,164 shares during the period.

IEFA opened at $75.54 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.32.

