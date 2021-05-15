iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642,566 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,057,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973,660 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,875,000 after buying an additional 6,044,211 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $112,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

EEM opened at $52.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.22. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.