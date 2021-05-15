iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Lifted by Ford Financial Group LLC

Ford Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 3.0% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $320,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $271.64 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $153.99 and a 12-month high of $277.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.74.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

