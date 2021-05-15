iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lessened its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

IYW opened at $89.80 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.61 and a fifty-two week high of $95.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.09.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

