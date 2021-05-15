IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.

Shares of ITP stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,077,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,476,388. The company has a market cap of $44.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69. IT Tech Packaging has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.45.

IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. IT Tech Packaging had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.48 million for the quarter.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc produces and distributes paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers companies making corrugating cardboards; and offset printing papers to printing companies. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand.

