IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.

Shares of ITP stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,077,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,476,388. The company has a market cap of $44.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69. IT Tech Packaging has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.45.

IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. IT Tech Packaging had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.48 million for the quarter.

IT Tech Packaging Company Profile

IT Tech Packaging, Inc produces and distributes paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers companies making corrugating cardboards; and offset printing papers to printing companies. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand.

