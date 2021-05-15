iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) by 429.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,988,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,662,000 after buying an additional 988,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,064,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,009,000 after purchasing an additional 402,336 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,098,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,138,000 after buying an additional 330,016 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 80,633 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,132,000. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $188,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Shares of ITOS opened at $24.48 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $47.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.13.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. Analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

