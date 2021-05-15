Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 506 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 4th quarter worth $201,000.

NYSEARCA:PCEF opened at $23.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.53. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $24.16.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

