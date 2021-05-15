Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,877,000 after buying an additional 591,090 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,565,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Raymond James by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,127,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,913,000 after acquiring an additional 14,892 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Raymond James by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,453,000 after acquiring an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,854,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RJF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.36.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $134.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.88. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $138.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $151,048.00. Also, insider Scott A. Curtis sold 10,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $1,180,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,396,525.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,561 shares of company stock valued at $4,418,097 in the last ninety days. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

