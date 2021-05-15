Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,362 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in 2U were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in 2U in the first quarter worth approximately $664,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of 2U by 27.9% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in 2U by 14.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in 2U in the first quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in 2U by 48.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on TWOU shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on 2U from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research upped their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on 2U from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on 2U from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 2U has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.10.

TWOU opened at $34.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.10. 2U, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.45 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average of $39.55.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 30.92%. 2U’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

