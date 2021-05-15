Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 28,589 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 172,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 44,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,845,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after acquiring an additional 157,788 shares during the period.

NYSE:HYT opened at $11.66 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $12.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. This is a boost from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

