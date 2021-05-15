Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 3,353 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 19.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 150,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. 55.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOD opened at $20.88 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $21.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $759.91 million, a PE ratio of -77.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 3.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

