Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,854 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,765 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the first quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in TELUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in TELUS by 322.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 242,677 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 185,202 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TELUS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 323,104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its position in shares of TELUS by 10.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 193,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 18,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TU stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2594 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.91%.

TU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of TELUS in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

