Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 713 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,887 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 46,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

NYSE:CSL opened at $196.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.40 and a twelve month high of $197.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.67.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,955,643.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.