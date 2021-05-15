JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,801,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,254 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in JD.com were worth $158,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,565,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in JD.com by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in JD.com by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. 40.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JD opened at $68.15 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.76 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $91.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.34 and a 200-day moving average of $86.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

JD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC reduced their price target on JD.com from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie raised their price target on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

