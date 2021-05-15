Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) a €13.80 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.80 ($16.24) price target on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KCO. Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.16 ($14.30).

Shares of ETR KCO opened at €11.27 ($13.26) on Wednesday. Klöckner & Co SE has a twelve month low of €3.21 ($3.78) and a twelve month high of €12.13 ($14.27). The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -113.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of €11.08 and a 200 day moving average of €8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

