Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Open Lending in a report released on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Open Lending’s FY2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LPRO. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.62.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.22. Open Lending has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.97, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.91 million. The business’s revenue was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $181,264,914.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $180,398,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock valued at $369,573,811. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

