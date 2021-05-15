Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.28). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.14).

FUSN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FUSN opened at $8.18 on Friday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $588,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,916 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

