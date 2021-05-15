Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Sesen Bio, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sesen Bio in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sesen Bio’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

SESN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Sesen Bio from $2.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of SESN opened at $2.34 on Thursday. Sesen Bio has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $3.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04. The firm has a market cap of $405.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.22.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.27).

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SESN. TRV GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sesen Bio in the first quarter valued at $10,638,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sesen Bio by 53.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,922,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after buying an additional 1,017,591 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sesen Bio by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,911,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after buying an additional 894,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sesen Bio by 58.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 482,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sesen Bio in the third quarter worth $571,000. 17.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM)-positive solid tumors.

