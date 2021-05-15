Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is engaged in the distribution and production of food items and fast moving consumer goods through its retail and wholesale operations in Portugal and Poland. The Company carries its operations through its distribution, manufacturing and service segments. It operates mini-hyper and hypermarkets, supermarkets and cash and carry outlets, food service platforms and also manufactures margarines, soups, savory products, ice tea and cooking oils. The Company also represents and caterers products ranging from cosmetics to chocolates, ice-creams and confectionaries. It is also engaged in the development of a chain of coffee kiosks and restaurants. Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

Get Jerónimo Martins SGPS alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on JRONY. UBS Group lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS stock opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.91. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $40.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.5013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 4.21%. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.81%.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

JerÃ³nimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 3,115 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 22 health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 663 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (JRONY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.