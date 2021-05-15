John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,500 Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $482,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 18,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $45.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.55. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 40.10% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.19%.

In related news, Director David N. Shane purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Dehner Kucer purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $356,200. Company insiders own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Merchants Bancorp Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.