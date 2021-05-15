John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Buys 28,900 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,745 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the quarter. Regions Financial makes up about 3.9% of John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Regions Financial by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.43. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RF shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Compass Point upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.47.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $483,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,245,534 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

