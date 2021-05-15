John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 14.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. TowneBank accounts for 1.7% of John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in TowneBank by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 575,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,871,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 119,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of TowneBank by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $33.05 on Friday. TowneBank has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $33.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.17.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35. TowneBank had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 7.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

TOWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

