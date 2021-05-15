Jonathan A. Leon Sells 7,500 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $249,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,563.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $31.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $39.45.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OMI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.05.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

