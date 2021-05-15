JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New $35,000 Investment in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $32.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.19.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. Velodyne Lidar’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VLDR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.22.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

