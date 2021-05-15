JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Private Wealth Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 236,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 3.8% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $35,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,416,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 154,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 21,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 38,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 75,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM opened at $164.01 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $164.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.70. The company has a market capitalization of $496.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

