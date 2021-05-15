JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMKBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.99.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.07. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

