JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Crown Resorts (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crown Resorts (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Crown Resorts from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Crown Resorts alerts:

OTCMKTS CWLDF remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Friday. Crown Resorts has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.00.

Crown Resorts Limited operates in the entertainment industry primarily in Australia. It operates through four segments: Crown Melbourne, Crown Perth, Crown Aspinalls, and Wagering & Online. The company owns and operates two integrated resorts, including Crown Melbourne and Crown Perth. Its Crown Melbourne resort comprises 2,628 gaming machines and 540 gaming tables; the Crown Towers Melbourne hotel with 481 guest rooms, the Crown Metropol Melbourne hotel with 658 guest rooms, and the Crown Promenade Melbourne hotel with 465 guest rooms; a conference center; banqueting facilities; restaurants and bars; and designer brands and retail outlets.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.