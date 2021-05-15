JSF Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

JSF Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 98,001 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,966,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 8.8% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.5% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,127 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s stock opened at $231.72 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $171.68 and a one year high of $238.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.36 and its 200 day moving average is $217.76.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

