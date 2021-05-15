JSF Financial LLC Sells 637 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

JSF Financial LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 0.6% of JSF Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. JSF Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in AT&T by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 35,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in AT&T by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 211,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

T opened at $32.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.45. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $230.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

