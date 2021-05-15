Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Lifted to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TKAYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Just Eat Takeaway.com from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.69.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.