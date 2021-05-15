Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TKAYY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, May 7th. They set a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKAYY opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

