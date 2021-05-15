Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $139.54, but opened at $131.70. Kaiser Aluminum shares last traded at $132.86, with a volume of 8 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $47,676.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $110,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,723 shares of company stock worth $2,469,985. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

KALU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 174.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.04.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:KALU)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

