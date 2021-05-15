Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €245.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALV has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) target price on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €219.85 ($258.64).

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of ALV stock opened at €217.30 ($255.65) on Wednesday. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($243.29). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €216.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €201.15.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.